The victim of Hit and Run in Santo Tirso will be buried this Saturday – Portugal

The funeral of Alexandre Nogueira Silva, the 76-year-old who died of an overpass on Thursday at Estrada Nacional 105 in Água Longa, Santo Tirso, will take place this Saturday.

The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. at Igreja Matriz in Água Longa. The body is then buried in the local cemetery. The victim died near his own home, which he shared with his wife and son, when he returned from a walk.

Alexandre Nogueira Silva used to go for a walk at dawn every day and return about two hours later.