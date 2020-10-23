The victory in Bolivia is a message from the continent to the US and

The election victory of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in Bolivia, confirmed earlier this week, marks a 180 degree turn in the country’s politics. Eleven months after the coup, Luis Arce and his deputy David Choquehuanca had a 25-point lead over their opponents in the first round.

The president-elect makes it clear that he does not see himself as the leader of the Latin American left. “My focus is on solving this country’s problems,” he said in one of the first statements after the elections. Nevertheless, his arrival at the Casa Grande del Pueblo, the seat of the Bolivian government, has ramifications across the continent.

For Igor Fuser, PhD in Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP) and Professor of International Relations at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), the MAS triumph means above all a significant defeat for the Organization of American States (OAS). ), which has been operating “as an instrument of the United States” for years. The organization, led by Secretary General Luis Almagro, was the protagonist of the 2019 coup by pointing out signs of electoral fraud that has never been proven.

The professor evaluates that the Bolivian election response contains a message to anyone who intends to interfere in the countries of Latin America.

:: Remember: five clues linking the US to the coup in Bolivia ::

“The result of the elections in Bolivia shows that it is possible to defeat the conservative forces of the Latin American right in the service of the United States,” he says. “And it shows that Latin America’s ‘right turn’ is awkward and not a solid, irreversible trend. This was already evident with Alberto Fernández’s victory in Argentina, and now it is confirmed, ”adds Fuser, who also mentions social mobilizations in Colombia, Ecuador and Chile.

“These are the same proposals that led to the election of Evo Morales: national sovereignty, social inclusion, reducing inequality and resuming economic development based on the role of the state,” he added. “These are the pillars of progressive governments in Latin America that are still very much alive.”

inspiration

In an interview with Brasil de Fato, Bia Lopes, executive secretary of the continental Latin American and Caribbean student organization (Oclae) and master’s student in education, political history and society, emphasizes that the MAS elections are not just about Bolivia.

“It was a joy and a relief for everyone who works to articulate the Latin American people in favor of the sovereignty, freedom and social justice that is so necessary for a continent marked by violence, inequality and interference,” he says. “We’re talking about a popular conscience that has overcome the coup.”

“It was a victory against imperialism, racism and colonialism. In a way, a victory for all of us, ”added Lopes. “For us here in Brazil, this victory fills us with strength and courage. The Bolivian people must be a lasting inspiration. “

Oclae’s Executive Secretary says MAS’s return to government is part of a context of opposition to neoliberalism and authoritarianism in several countries across the continent. As an example, she cites the victory of the left in the elections in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, and the popular organization for drafting a new constitution in Chile.

“I hope this event will also provide a reflection on what is happening in countries like Cuba and Venezuela, which are going through a long process of suffocation from the United States and facing policies of economic and media blockade,” he added.

Limits

Brazil was the first country to welcome the interim government of self-proclaimed President Jeanine Áñez in 2019, and the only neighbor from Bolivia who did not congratulate Arce on the victory.

“Of all right-wing governments in Latin America, the Bolsonaro government, whose government is closely linked to the Bolivian coup, is the most submissive and submissive, submitting itself to US interests in the most complete, humiliating and shameful way. and especially for Donald Trump’s extreme right-wing government, ”criticized Fuser.

:: Also read: Brazilian soybeans in Bolivia form the political movement that overthrew Evo Morales in 2019 ::

The UFABC professor agrees that Arce’s victory “keeps alive the horizon of real regional integration on the Latin American agenda”. On the other hand, he recalls that even during the Morales government, Bolivia’s external relations were not marked by a break with countries ruled by right-wing presidents aligned with the United States.

That said, despite promoting the nationalization of natural resources, the former Bolivian president also attended the inauguration of Jair Bolsonaro and worked with the Brazilian government to arrest Italian Cesar Battisti.

Bolivia, one of the poorest countries in South America, is dependent on the export of agricultural and mineral products and has no access to the sea. “A country with these characteristics cannot afford not to be pragmatic,” says Fuser. “This caution and prudence does not prevent the country from taking permanent positions at the international level. Before he took office, for example, Arce joined the presidents of Mexico and Argentina to demand that Almagro leave the OAS. “

The President-elect of Bolivia affirmed in a statement last Wednesday (21) that the aim of the first few months of government will be to diversify the economy and to resume the lithium industrialization project.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas