The virtual debate brings together favela residents and candidates for

Last Wednesday night (22) there was a virtual debate among candidates for the Rio City Hall, promoted by Rede Favela Sustentável. The meeting between the mayors began with the presentation of a letter prepared by the NGO, outlining the candidates’ commitments to job creation, income, environmental education, investment in basic sanitation, preservation of memory and culture, and the promotion of solar energy in the Favelas and outskirts of the city are set out. Capital.

Eight candidates attended the meeting: Cyro Garcia (PSTU), Renata Souza (PSOL), Fred Luz (new), Clarissa Garotinho (professionals), Luiz Lima (PSL), Bandeira de Melo (speech), Suêd Haidar (PMB) and Henrique Simonard (PCO). Candidates Benedita da Silva (PT), Martha Rocha (PDT) and Gloria Heloiza (PSC) had confirmed their presence in the debate but were absent.

Read more: TSE’s decision keeps Crivella campaigning for Rio City Hall

According to the organizers of the event, the Martha Rocha staff did not justify the absence. Benedita’s staff sent an open letter to the Sustainable Favela Network, in which they guaranteed the candidate’s commitment to the guidelines of the favela.

“As you know, I was born, grew up and spent 57 of my 78 years in the favela. All my education and my character came from there. I am very proud of my past and my origins. I accept it with love and firmness – It could never be otherwise – the obligation to improve the living conditions of all people who live in these areas so deserted by the authorities. I know the consequences of this task for the hope of young people and the quality of life for all, “it says in an excerpt from the letter.

Read also: The candidate for the Psol city council in Niterói (RJ) is threatened with death on the social network

Gloria Heloiza’s publicist said she was stuck in traffic. “Unfortunately Glória cannot participate! It delayed everything in a very distant place and she got stuck in traffic. She tried every other way and failed. She made a commitment to hand over the signed letter of commitment,” said the Consultant.

Eduardo Paes (DEM), who heads the latest polls, and Marcelo Crivella (Republican), who is in second place, canceled participation before the debate. Paulo Messina (MDB) did not respond to the invitation.

Participation of the population

The format of the debate, which is different from the traditional one, was attended by residents of favelas and the periphery in the city of Rio, who asked questions about employment, food security, basic sanitation and culture in the communities.

Candidate Renata Souza emphasized the importance of guaranteeing basic services for the entire population and said that the legal framework for sanitation restricts the population’s access to treated water and wastewater.

“We want people to have access to sanitation, but the amount paid for this service is affordable. We have a reality in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, where the privatization of the sanitary facilities was included in the concession agreement signed by Eduardo Paes and maintained by Crivella, precisely that this service would not be provided to non-urbanized areas, which means that this the favelas would be out of this process, ”he said.

Read more: Learn How to Report Fake News and Mass Shootings in the 2020 Elections

The virtual meeting also dealt with the continuity of the culture and remembrance project in the favelas, peripheries and urban quilombos of the capital Rio de Janeiro. Candidate Clarissa Garotinho (Pros) pointed out that if she was elected, she intended to invest in the creation of the open-air museum of Afro culture in Rio, and that this would also expand cultural policy’s access to the periphery.

“We need to allocate a percentage of the notices so that we can hold events within the favela. We need to expand the culture within the city schools. In my program, we also talk about using the abandoned warehouses on Avenida Brasil to create the urban art core, ”he explained.

The full debate is available online and can be found on the Sustainable Favela Network’s Facebook.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse