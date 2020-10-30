The virus appeared in China, but it traveled around the world from Europe – Executive Digest

A team from the Universities of Minho and Huddersfield (UK) has “genetically proven” that the new coronavirus has emerged in China, but it has spread most of the world from Europe, the Minho Academy announced today.

A statement from the University of Minho (UMinho) said the conclusion lies in a study just published in the journal Microorganisms that analyzed 27,000 genomes of this virus worldwide.

The coordinators of the work, Teresa Rito and Pedro Soares explain that the SARS-CoV-2 virus had an epicenter in China in January 2020 and “a single strain of this virus from East Asia had a massive spread in Europe,” Become the “Leading actor in the global distribution in March”

“This lineage accounts for the vast majority of cases discovered worldwide and has even extended to its origin in East Asia,” the scientific article adds.

In other words, they claim, the pandemic was fueled mainly by its expansion inside and outside Europe.

“It is likely that global travel bans in the second half of March helped reduce the number of intercontinental exchanges, particularly from China, but were less effective between Europe and North America until April, long after the bans were imposed,” they note clear. Researchers.

The scientific team consisted of Pedro Soares from the Center for Molecular and Environmental Biology and professor at the UMinho School of Science, Teresa Rito and Margarida Correia-Neves, both from the Institute for Research in Life and Health Sciences (ICVS), and teachers from the school of Medicine at UMinho, in addition to Maria Pala and Martin Richards from the University of Huddersfield, which is co-funded by the Science and Technology Foundation.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.