The Vodafone Group aims to reduce pollutant emissions by 2025 – Executive Digest

In July 2019, the Vodafone Group committed itself to setting a scientifically sound target for the following year that corresponds to global temperature growth below 1.5 ° C and an emission-free target by 2050 at the latest. This will require significant reductions in direct carbon emissions and the setting of indirect emissions targets (including suppliers and partnerships). The Vodafone Group is also part of a task force that has determined the reduction in pollutant emissions in the telecommunications industry.

The Vodafone Group has also committed itself to supplying its entire European network with 100% renewable electricity by July 2021 and to create Green Gigabit Net – a network for customers in 11 markets that grow in a sustainable manner exclusively with wind and solar energy will or water. According to the Vodafone Group, “the switch to 100% renewable electricity in all European networks will change the way we use our technology forever and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels”.

With these measures, Vodafone increased its energy efficiency class from CDP from B to A-. In the medium term (by 2025) the Vodafone Group also wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

Despite a growth forecast of 39% for mobile internet users in Vodafone networks between 2108 and 2025, the Vodafone Group announced a 9% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions this year, which corresponds to a total of 1.84 million tons of CO2e (corresponds to carbon dioxide). According to the operator, this reduction is mainly due to the increase in the share of renewable electricity. The Vodafone Group has “further improved global energy efficiency over the course of the year” and reduced greenhouse gas emissions per petabyte of data by 38.5%.

The Vodafone Group also analyzes its Scope 3 emissions, indirect emissions for which there is no direct control but which can be influenced. These issues include issues with suppliers of goods and services, joint ventures, and issues related to the use of Vodafone products and services by customers.

Another point in the Vodafone Group’s plan is to optimize energy consumption through efficient measures. As customer demands increase with data growth and transmission speed, the challenges facing the access networks and technology centers are “the greatest that have ever been”. Therefore, new measures are created and existing ones optimized in order to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the operation of the Vodafone Group.