The volatility will continue to dissipate, but the Trump factor could change the game – Executive Digest

Next week volatility is expected to continue its downward trend. Historically, volatility increases 30 days before the election, as measured by the VIX volatility index, which peaked at 4 months last week, and tends to gradually decrease 30 days after the election, reverting to normal / pre-election conditions 60 days after the This pattern can be observed in elections both in years of recession and in years of economic growth.

However, there is another factor to consider in these elections: Donald Trump. These elections are far from over. And you can postpone the decision if you keep the lead in Pennsylvania, win in Georgia, and reverse the count in Nevada and Arizona.

Currently, however, investors are ruling out this possibility and are already putting Biden in the White House, albeit with a Republican Senate, which guarantees the impossibility of taking action such as tax increases and stricter regulations. However, President Trump has made it clear that with Biden’s recent accomplishments, he will run against the counts in all states, which means it could be weeks before all of this ends.

On next week’s economic calendar we will have the New Zealand monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, October inflation in the United States on Thursday and the third quarter GDP release on Friday.

The weekend ends in the USA

This week the stock market skyrocketed and the US dollar plunged into environmental risk as investors became convinced that Joe Biden had an open road to winning the presidency, avoiding months of litigation and uncertainty.

As of this writing, Vice President Biden has 264 of the 270 votes required to win the US election and is doing fine in Georgia (where he is already in the lead) and Pennsylvania. If he manages to win in Pennsylvania, where there are still more than 500,000 ballots from the traditionally blue (read democratic) regions of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Biden will guarantee victory with an insurmountable advantage. Although the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits across all of the Midwestern states, few legal analysts believe those lawsuits will succeed against Biden’s leadership in Wisconsin and Michigan, large enough to survive any recount.

This week we also had a meeting of two central banks: the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE). The FOMC meeting had a very limited impact on stocks and currencies. The Fed’s decision to leave rates and the size of the quantitative easing program unchanged was largely expected. The monetary policy statement contained no surprises – the central bank said economic activity continued to recover. Most of the Fed’s September statement remained unchanged. Fed Chairman Powell confirmed that the pace of improvement in the economy has been moderate and that more financial and fiscal support is needed.

Meanwhile, sterling rose after the Bank of England’s monetary policy was announced. The central bank kept rates unchanged and increased its bond purchase program by £ 150 billion, which was higher than expected. However, the pound gained mainly because the central bank did not signal negative interest rates and because the Treasury Department extended its program to support the unemployed by five months and paid 80% of normal wages to those laid off.

* Nuno Mello, XTB analyst