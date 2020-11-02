The week starts with another three dozen. Portugal has 532 schools with Covid-19 cases – Executive Digest

The last update of the map of schools with Covid-19 cases made by Fenprof – National Federation of Teachers shows a total of 532 educational institutions (as of Friday, in the last update of this document, the total was 500 institutions)

This update was carried out today and in November at 6 p.m.

See here the update of the school list_02nov2020.

Fenprof will continue to update this list as new cases are reported and confirmed. This list includes schools that have registered cases of Covid-19, whether they are active or not.

The association has since issued a note to clarify that some teachers and parents have also reached out to the association that the published list is incomplete and sent the names of other schools that are also reporting cases of Covid-19.

“It is natural that the list is small by default as FENPROF only adds schools / AE, which can be clearly confirmed. The few cases that were falsely disclosed but resolved were due to quarantine situations originating outside of school or at the end of the previous school year and therefore causing confusion. A few more schools are currently being confirmed and the list can be updated here, ”he adds.