The “weirdness” of having a home after 20 years on the streets of Lisbon society

José Fernando’s life was “bumpy” until he reached the attic of a building in Ajuda, his first home in the streets of Lisbon in more than 20 years.

“There are many years on the street, many years when we walk on the street and reach a certain point where we – I speak for myself – no longer know what it is like to sleep in a bed,” said he of the agency Lusa in his office. T1.

In fact, the first night he slept in the new house allocated by the Crescer Association as part of the Housing First project, of which the Lisbon City Council is the main partner. He didn’t even debut with a red bedspread.

“Coming to a house is strange and I felt this weirdness, the first day I didn’t even sleep in bed, I sat here on the couch, watching TV, I was watching and I was not watching, and when I woke up in the morning I was sitting […] and I didn’t think I had a home, “recalled José Fernando, 62.

They have been left with “several situations, several bumps” since they came to Lisbon from Angola in 1975 at the age of 16, alone and without documents.

After “twists and turns” he got a six-month residence card and got jobs in cafes, markets and workshops.

The ups and downs followed one another, however, and José Fernando’s life alternated between periods when he could pay for a room and many others when the address was just one street in Lisbon. Until you start “sinking deeper” into using drugs and stop believing in people.

Later, “clean” with drugs, he went back to work, but again things weren’t going well and went back to the streets.

That year, in the middle of a pandemic, in Casal Vistoso’s homeless emergency room, he met Crescer technicians and “Dr. Américo”, president of the association, and in August he entered his home for the first time.

Two and a half months later, he feels “lighter” and the priorities are to take care of the documentation and find work.

Until then, “you have to live one day at a time”, with many of those days being spent reading and sitting on the sofa under the living room window in front of the television.

“But if I had a job it would be spectacular,” he concluded with a smile.

In any case, according to the method used by the Crescer Association, the first step has already been taken: José Fernando has left the street and has a house.

“In the culture we normally live in, people have to prove that they can live in a house and often have to go through treatments, have to stick to medication, have to stick to certain social supports in order to have a home. It there are people who are 20 years old. 30 years on the street and in the end die and never go into a house, “said the President of Crescer, Américo Nave.

Housing First reverses this methodology, arguing that you should give a house first and “after people are in a worthy situation, in a more stable, safer situation, work on all of the other problems and needs each person has, both of which on a social as well as a health level, “he added.

The project was born in the United States in 1992 and seven years ago Crescer began working on the model with a pilot project of seven houses. There are currently 85 Housing First houses, 55 of which were built after the Covid 19 pandemic began. The goal is to reach 120 by the end of the year.

Housing First responds to more complex cases. The more complex the situation, the more effectively ‘Housing First’ reacts to these people “, reported Américo Nave, adding that the success rate is around 90% and that the average age of the people who are part of the project is over 50 years .

“They are people who already have a long history, unfortunately a long journey into the situation of homelessness. The average time on the street is 15 years, but there are people who were 30 years old,” the official said.

When they enter the houses rented by Crescer, the people involved in the project sign a contract with the association and undertake to adhere to “at least six visits per month by the case manager”, an employee of the institution who, for example, will help you clean the house, cook or even take care of hygiene.

When asked how long people can stay in houses, Américo Nave answers with another question: “How old can people stay on the street?”

“The aim of this project is that people do not return to homelessness,” he exclaimed, saying that there are cases of people in the project who are already working and having their lives organized, but still not in due to the prices charged are able to pay for a home on the rental market.

For the Lisbon Municipality, this is “a model to continue”, it is the “matrix of working with people in homeless situations” without giving up the other answers that “are still needed”.

“There is still a lot to be solved, there are still a lot of people on the street, there are a lot of people to contact, but I believe the answer we give is robust enough and with a guarantee of continuity beyond those years of crisis is to make sure there are. ” available to these people, “defended the city councilor responsible for social rights, Manuel Grilo.