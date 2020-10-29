The WHO admits “encouraging” developments in the Covid-19 vaccine. But security is still a long way off – Executive Digest

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised AstraZeneca’s latest development of Covid-19 vaccines this Wednesday, but warned that it “will be some time” before it becomes widely available.

The drug company recently reported that its vaccine candidate produced a similarly positive immune response in young people, adults and the elderly.

The UK pharmaceutical company, which works closely with Oxford University, said adverse reactions to its potential vaccine in the elderly were also rated as minor.

The announcement confirmed expectations that a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus could be developed before the end of the year, which will minimize the impact of Covid-19, which has already caused more than 1.16 million deaths.

“Although the information is encouraging, the WHO has not yet seen any published data on the effectiveness of a vaccine candidate in the elderly,” a WHO spokesman told CNBC.

The United Nations Health Department said older people, along with people of all ages with pre-existing medical conditions, appear to develop serious illnesses by contracting the new coronavirus more often than others.

“It is important to document the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine that would be widely available. To collect data and make an informed decision, complete data and extended follow-up are required,” said the WHO spokesman.

“It will take time to ensure a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 – in every population group – and even longer before it becomes available to large numbers of people,” he continued. “This is why it is important to keep using public health tools and actions that we know are effective in preventing infection and breaking the chain of transmission.”

Drug manufacturers and research centers struggle to provide a safe and effective vaccine. The vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is considered one of the “pioneers” to obtain regulatory approval.

According to the WHO, there are currently more than 100 vaccine candidates in development. Some are already running tests at an advanced stage before seeking formal approval.

WHO said it was working with scientists, companies and health organizations around the world to accelerate the response to the pandemic. She also promised to facilitate the distribution of safe and effective vaccines to protect people in all countries, with priority given to those most at risk.