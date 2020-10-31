The WHO calls for the examination of frozen animals and products – Executive Digest

The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee for covid-19 today recommended member states to investigate and publicize the presence of the virus in animals and other sources such as frozen foods.

Following the conclusions of a committee meeting published today, experts urged countries to “conduct research and share information on transmission, including the role of aerosols; Presence and possible impact of Covid-19 on animal populations; and potential sources of contamination (such as frozen products); Mitigate potential risks through preventive measures and international cooperation ”.

The results of the fifth meeting of the Committee, convened by the Director-General, were published today on the WHO official website. Experts emerge from the report of the meeting and conclude that the pandemic is “still an exceptional event” and “a health risk. public health ”, a“ public health emergency ”that continues to require“ a coordinated international response ”.

According to the document, the Committee also calls on states to further strengthen capacities at borders in order to “manage potential risks of cross-border transmission and facilitate the localization of international contacts”.

And that they regularly review the measures for international travel.

The Emergency Committee also urges countries to consider the financial and human resources needed for essential health services and to strengthen health systems “to deal with the effects of the pandemic, simultaneous disease outbreaks and other emergencies. ”.

In more than a dozen recommendations, WHO member countries must avoid politicizing the pandemic.

The committee will meet again in three months.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.