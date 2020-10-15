The WHO predicts that the majority of the population will not be vaccinated

Although the possibility is already given of a coronavirus vaccine getting approved later this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there will be no large-scale vaccination in 2021. Most of humanity will have to wait to receive the vaccine medicine from 2022. First, priority will be given to risk groups, the elderly, people with pre-existing diseases and health professionals.

According to the organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, doses will be limited for the next year and the world has no production capacity to supply most people in the short term. “People tend to think that January 1st we will get the vaccine and then it will go back to normal.” It won’t work that way because no one has ever made vaccines on this scale, ”Soumya said.

With the statements the scientist confirms the speech of the WHO, which tries to sensitize the governments to the continuation of the combat measures. The organization maintains recommendations for removal, isolation where possible, and mass testing. Soumya Swaminathan also asked the young people for their understanding.

“We will not have enough doses to vaccinate the most vulnerable in all countries and that is very critical. People need to understand this individually and say, “I’m a young person, I don’t have a pre-existing disease so I can wait for my grandparents to get the vaccine.”

The statements were broadcast on WHO social networks. At the time, the chief scientist also spoke about fears that the world will see an escalation in deaths in the coming weeks. She stressed that the world is still losing 5,000 people a day to Covid-19.

“We mustn’t complain about falling death rates,” said Soumya. “The rise in mortality always comes a few weeks after the rise in cases.”

Bolsonaro sees Brazil as a success

President Jair Bolsonaro attended an event organized by the Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) industry association and said Brazil had successfully tackled the pandemic in relation to other nations. The country is now the second largest country to have the most deaths and the third country in the world.

According to Bolsonaro, it was the presence of General Eduardo Pazuello at the Ministry of Health that guaranteed the supposedly positive response to the coronavirus. “To be a manager,” said the president, Pazuello would have contributed to the scenario. There are currently 151,747 deaths registered in Brazil as a result of the Covid-19. More than 740 of them were only confirmed in the 24 hours between Tuesday (13) and Wednesday (14).

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) announced that 5,140,863 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the national area to date. In one day, 27,235 patients received the information that they were suffering from the disease.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like the Respiratory Syndrome Acute Severity (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

