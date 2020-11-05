The WHO relies on experimental antibody treatments. Missed Remdesivir – Executive Digest

A program led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to supply poor countries with drugs against Covid-19 relies on experimental treatments of monoclonal antibodies and dexamethasone, but excludes the drug remdesivir.

The WHO document, to which the Reuters agency had access, states that the priorities are “to secure monoclonal antibodies in a tight market” and “promote the purchase and distribution of dexamethasone,” nearly 3 of which they already have Reserved millions of cans for poorer countries.

Monoclonal antibodies are copies of antibodies that the body makes to fight infection.

The document, which first describes how the program would spend donor funds, makes no mention of referral to priority medication – a significant loophole given that antiviral is the only drug approved in the world besides dexamethasone. treat covid-19.

The drug supply program is one of the four pillars of the so-called “ACT Accelerator”, a project led by the WHO, which aims to ensure vaccines against Covid-19, diagnostic and protective equipment for poorer countries. More than $ 38 billion is expected to be raised by early 2022.

“The immediate priorities are on monoclonal antibodies and the use of dexamethasone,” said the WHO document, which is subject to change and due for release this Friday or next week.

The drug delivery program, led by the Wellcome Trust, a charity, and Unitaid, a health partnership organized by the WHO, needs $ 7.2 billion, of which $ 750 million by February.

More than half of the money needed would be used to purchase and distribute monoclonal antibodies, the document says, which states that these therapies could have a decisive impact, but are in short supply.

No monoclonal antibody-based drug has yet been approved against Covid-19, but the WHO program has already invested in research into the new technology and secured production capacity at a Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Denmark.