The WHO warns that vaccines against Covid-19 will not be “100% effective” and estimates that they will arrive “in mid-2021” – Executive Digest

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a “question and answer” report on vaccines against Covid-19, which indicates that they will not be “100% effective” like others. In addition, the WHO marks the beginning or the middle of 2021 as the date when they may be available.

Many potential vaccines against the new coronavirus are currently being developed. According to the WHO, several clinical studies can deliver results by the end of this year.

If a vaccine is found to be safe and effective, it must be approved by national regulators, manufactured to strict standards and then distributed to the population.

With that in mind, the United Nations Agency recalled that it is working with partners around the world to help coordinate the main phases of this process.

If a safe and effective vaccine is available, it will provide fair access to the millions of people who need it, according to the WHO.

However, the agency admitted that it is not yet known when it will actually be ready to distribute, although it estimated it could be in early or mid-2021.

However, he noted that this requires them to demonstrate their safety and efficacy in large clinical trials (phase 3) and that a number of independent reviews of the evidence of efficacy are required before the WHO considers prequalification of a vaccine product and safety, including regulatory review and approval in the country where the vaccine is manufactured.