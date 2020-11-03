The workers are protesting again against the closure of the

Tender workers and outsourced workers at Bonsucesso Federal Hospital in the northern zone of Rio de Janeiro demonstrated again in front of the unit this Tuesday morning (3). The protest is against the announcement of the hospital closure, which was carried out by the facility last Thursday (29).

This is the second demonstration organized by hospital staff in less than a week. The first took place last Friday (30).

So far, the number of victims of the fire that struck part of the Hospital de Bonsucesso on the 27th has reached eight. Three patients died in the hospital itself and another five died after being transferred to other health units.

Federal MP Jandira Feghali (PCdoB), who is present in the law and is part of the external commission set up by the Chamber of Deputies to monitor the situation of federal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro, said that the federal government had been charging for months for the lack of maintenance of units.

“The Bonsucesso tragedy is an heralded tragedy. The Bolsonaro government is a dealer of death, despised and opposed to the Unified Health System (SUS). We must defend SUS against the budget cut as well as defend all health units in the country. From this country” said the MP who met with local councils in the region.

Jandira also recalled that there is a lawsuit for hiring health professionals for all units. She said that the Chamber’s external commission is monitoring the situation in Bonsucesso, the hospitals in Andaraí, Ipanema, Laranjeiras, the Hospital dos Servidores and the Hospital de Traumato Ortopedia, among others.

The fire at Bonsucesso Hospital coincided with the publication of a decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) that published the study on the privatization of Primary Health Units (UBS), also known as Primary Care, Health Post and Family Health. The decree was revoked the day after its publication after heavy criticism.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Editors: Jaqueline Deister and Eduardo Miranda