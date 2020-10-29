The wreck with more victims this year. At least 140 migrants have died en route to the Canary Islands – Executive Digest

At least 140 people were killed after the boat they were traveling in sank off the coast of Senegal. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this is the shipwreck with the highest number of deaths in 2020.

The ship in question left Senegal on October 24th from the city of Mbour for the Canary Islands. According to local authorities cited by the IOM, the boat burned down a few hours after sailing and was wrecked near Saint-Louis on the northwest coast of the African country.

The wreck carried around 200 people, but only 59 of them were rescued after the intervention of official ships from Senegal and Spain, as well as fishing boats operating in the region. At least 20 bodies were found.

Senegal’s IOM chief Bakary Doumbia responded by calling for “unity” in the international community to end the trafficking in human beings, which mainly affects “desperate young people” leaving southern European countries in search of a better future .

“It is important to defend legal channels that damage the traffickers’ business model and prevent people from continuing to die,” Doumbia added in a statement.

Against this background, the organization warned of a “significant” increase in ships leaving West Africa for the Canary Islands. In September alone, 14 boats made this journey with a total of 663 migrants, one in four reportedly having an incident.

The IOM estimates that around 11,000 people came to the Canary Islands this year, a far cry from the 2,557 registered in the same period in 2019, but still under the crisis of 2006 when the number rose to 32,000.

The agency estimates that 414 migrants and refugees lost their lives on this route and only refers to the current year 2020.