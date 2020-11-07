The WTO cancels the Monday meeting. Leadership problem is unsolved – Executive Digest

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has canceled the meeting scheduled for Monday 9 November to decide on the appointment of Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general of the Geneva-based body, ‘Reuters’ had access.

“For reasons including the health situation and current events, the delegations will not be able to take a formal decision on November 9th,” said the organization’s document. The meeting on Monday has been postponed until further notice. .

The former Nigerian Treasury Secretary was proposed by a WTO nominations committee on October 28, but the United States has already announced that it is rejecting this candidate and supporting Yoo Myung-hee.

Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and former Minister of Finance of Nigeria. She spent 25 years at the World Bank, where she became the organization’s Director of Operations. In 2018 she was appointed to the Twitter board. He is also the CEO of Gavi, an international organization that aims to bring the public and private sectors together to improve access to vaccines.

Yoo Myung-hee is the first woman to serve as a minister in the trade portfolio in South Korea.

So it remains in the hands of one of these ladies, the control of an organization that has struggled to avoid trade disputes between member states and, more recently, between the United States and China.

It will also have the arduous task of tackling the aftermath of the new coronavirus pandemic that hit trade hard and sparked a deep global recession.

The WTO was founded in 1995 with the aim of promoting open trade for the benefit of all, negotiating and administering rules for international trade in order to always resolve disputes between its 164 members.