Theranostics Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Market Study Report, LLC, has compiled an exhaustive research study of the ‘Theranostics market’, detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. This ‘Theranostics market’ study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.

The Global Theranostics Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 20.52 Billion by 2026 according to a new study.

The increasing occurrence of life-threatening and chronic diseases and the demand for innovative chemotherapeutic treatments associated with the need for improving disease detection are the key factors propelling the global theranostics market. In addition, the rising potential of clinically adaptable nanomaterials in the biological imaging area and therapy is expected to bolster the market growth. Moreover, improved collaboration between drug and diagnostics firms are anticipated to enhance the growth of the theranostics market. In addition, a decrease in costs and reduced time required for medical trials monitored by pharmaceutical segments are another key drivers propelling the growth of the global theranostics market.

The global Theranostics Market is segmented on the basis of disease type, technology, and geography. On the basis of disease type, the global theranostics market is segmented into Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology Disorders, and Immunological Disorders. On the basis of disease type, the oncology segment is anticipated to boost the market growth. Increasing cancer cases and theranostics potentials to make effective cancer care are the factors associated with the market growth. On the basis of technology, the global theranostics market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In-situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, and sequencing. In 2017, the PCR is anticipated to dominate the market growth. The existence of a robust evaluate assortment in terms of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is accountable for the larger market share.

Theranostics are defined as a combination of diagnostics and drug therapeutics to improve the drug safety, drug restructures development and effectiveness. The combination of effective medical drugs and advanced diagnostic tests has been given numerous names, such as Dx/Rx partnering, integrated medicine, pharmacodiagnostics, and companion diagnostics.

Some major key players in global Theranostics Market include F Hoffman La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen NV, Foundation Medicine, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH, and Pfizer, Inc. among others.

Theranostics Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-aways

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Theranostics Market Insights

3.1.Theranostics – Industry snapshot

3.2.Theranostics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Theranostics Market dynamics

3.3.1.Theranostics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Theranostics Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2.Theranostics Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Theranostics Market opportunity analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Theranostics Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.5.1.Theranostics Industry trends

3.5.2.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Theranostics Market Size and Forecast by Disease Type

4.1.Key findings

4.2.Neurological Disorders

4.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3.Cardiovascular Diseases

4.3.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4.Oncology Disorders

4.4.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5.Immunological Disorders

4.5.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.Theranostics Market Size and Forecast by Technology

