There are 156 firefighters with Covid-19, said the Secretary of State for Internal Administration – Society

A total of 156 firefighters are currently infected with Covid-19, said Patrícia Gaspar, State Secretary for Internal Affairs, in parliament on Tuesday.

“Today we have 156 firefighters in the global universe of the country with a positive test for Covid-19,” Patrícia Gaspar told MPs during the discussion on the specialty of the state budget (OE) for 2021.

The foreign minister stressed that there are priority tests for the Covid-19 for firefighters and highlighted the work that has been done in recent months by volunteer firefighter companies that “have never failed to respond to the various requests”.

During the discussion on the OE for 2021, the Minister of Internal Administration, Eduardo Cabrita, guaranteed that he would continue to provide 85 euros per day to companies for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.9 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,635 people died from 149,443 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.