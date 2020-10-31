There are 1972 people who were hospitalized in intensive care from Covid-19, 286. See updated data – company

According to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) epidemiological bulletin, there are 39 more deaths related to Covid-19 and 4,007 newly confirmed cases of infection.

According to the bulletin published this Friday, Portugal has recorded 141,279 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,507 deaths.

Of the 39 deaths, 23 occurred in the north, 12 in Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, two in the center, one in the Alentejo and one in the Algarve. The north region has the highest number of new infections per day with more than 1,900 daily.

In terms of hospital stays, the number of hospital stays continues to rise. There are currently 1,972 people 45 more than on Thursday, 286 of them in intensive care units, 11 more than yesterday.

Health officials have now monitored 64,514 people, 791 fewer than in the previous 24 hours. DGS also shows that 58,492 cases are active, 1,137 more than yesterday. 2,831 cases have been recovered in the past 24 hours, a total of 80,280 since the pandemic began.