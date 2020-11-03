There are new guidelines for higher education. But the government isn’t giving up face-to-face teaching – Executive Digest

Higher education institutions in Portugal have just received new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education and the Directorate-General for Higher Education (DGES).

The “Recommendation to scientific institutions and universities to maintain academic and scientific activities in the face of the worsening epidemiological situation” aims to ensure that teaching and assessments continue to be carried out personally.

The document clarifies that, following the decisions of the Council of Ministers of October 30th, “it is important to ensure effective and safe conditions for the continuation of ongoing academic and scientific activities, especially in the municipalities to which the derogations now approved apply” .

These extensive and varied guidelines aim to ensure personal activity and emphasize the importance of ensuring face-to-face teaching and assessment as an essential dimension of higher education as “student equality in terms of participation and assessment promotes, provides comprehensive education for students, promotes diversity in academic pathways and contributes to territorial cohesion, ”the document reads.

“It must therefore be assumed that the aim of teaching and personal assessment is usually retained for the functioning of academic and higher education institutions in the next academic year,” affirm the units.

“Realistic procedures” are required to implement the recommendations and institutions are advised to put in place:

– Procedures for continuous monitoring of the evolution of the pandemic at national and local level;

– Update their contingency plans regularly and permanently monitor their impact on the academic community in order to implement the appropriate security measures at any time in real time;

namely in containing and mitigating local outbreaks.

The institute’s contingency plans must “take these situations into account by taking action to

physical removal and hygiene and disinfection of the facilities and, if necessary, the adjustment of time and teaching and work rooms in strict compliance with the law, ”says the document.

The “degree of fulfillment of the goal of ensuring personal activities must be implemented realistically, innovatively and responsibly in view of the uncertainty in which we live,” they emphasize.