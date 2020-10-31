There are no signs of COVID-19 in only 3 Portuguese municipalities – Executive Digest

Alvito, Lajes das Flores and Corvo are the only districts in Portugal without a single confirmed case of COVID-19. According to the Expresso newspaper, these are the exceptions to the rule in the 308 parishes into which the country is divided.

Alvito in the Beja district is the only municipality on mainland Portugal that is free from the new coronavirus. It has a population of around 2,500 and is located inland as well as other locations less affected by the pandemic.

«We are one of the smallest communities in the country and are located off the main traffic routes. The connection between Beja and Évora does not go through Alvito. The isolation, which at other times has nothing positive, is now having a positive effect, ”explains Mayor João Valério.

Citing the weekly newspaper, he also emphasizes the good behavior of citizens who have shown concerns about complying with the rules, namely the use of a mask. There are no positive diagnoses and residents want it to stay that way.

With the exception of the suspension of all events that could lead to the gathering of people, João Valério guarantees that there is no magic recipe: «Besides, we have done neither more nor less than the other communities. We distribute masks to the population, we form a special working group that meets every week, we have a special articulation with the heads of the two houses. But we also know that Covid is less and less there. »

The other two Portuguese districts with no cases of infection are in the Azores. Corvo’s health delegate, António Salgado, said only one person was detained for 14 days for traveling by plane with an infected person.

This community with around 400 inhabitants has one characteristic in common with Alvito: It is also relatively remote. «It was more difficult in the summer because a lot of people came by boat from Flores Island. Nobody comes here now that we don’t know. Isolation also has this advantage, ”says the officer.

Even so, there are special measures to ensure that the values ​​stay at zero. Health professionals, firefighters, restaurant workers and home workers are tested each week, which only four elderly people attend. It may seem like a lot, but there are only 15 to 20 tests per week.

In Lajes das Flores, the population is already a bit higher at 1,500. “It helps that we don’t have a hotel,” Mayor Luís Maciel told Expresso.