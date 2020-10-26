“There were things that went less well”: DGS rejects “catastrophe” at the Algarve GP Society

The General Directorate of Health (DGS) denied this Monday that the organization of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Portugal (GP), which took place in the Algarve, was “catastrophic”, but appealed to the citizens’ responsibility to make health recommendations.

“There were things that went well and others not that well. And both were visible,” began General Director of Health Graça Freitas when asked about the possible non-compliance with distance rules in the Algarve stands that was ending this weekend received the Portuguese GP.

At the regular press conference to update the Covid-19 figures in Portugal, Graça Freitas recalled that the DGS “makes recommendations” and then “relies on the monitoring and organization” of the events and in the case of the Portuguese GP there were “some discrepancies between the recommendations and the ability to organize and inspect all the benches “.

“I have observed the distribution of the audience around the stands from different angles and in different ways, and for the most part the audience was at the required distance and wearing a mask. However, these are lessons for the future. Perhaps in the near future To control the imponderables, we need to have fewer people in the events, “he affirmed.

In addition, he took the view that several parties are “jointly responsible” for the smooth running of the events, starting with the citizens themselves.

“We have to be careful to keep our distance. If a bank has a sticker on there that says ‘Don’t sit here’, it would be good if they weren’t sitting there. This is shared responsibility from the organization [do evento] and also from DGS. In any case, the situation does not seem catastrophic to me. I don’t think there will be a very dramatic event from there, “he said.

On the other hand, the Director General of Health said that “since the beginning of this epidemic, the Algarve has been a region that has been very little affected,” stressing that the Portimão circuit has security and access conditions that prevent large meetings between people “.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 43 million infections worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,343 people died from 121,133 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.