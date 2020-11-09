Thermal Energy Storage Market 2020 Global Industry Trends | Growth Dynamics To 2024

The rising demand for uninterruptible power supply coupled with the latest advancements to achieve energy efficiency will have positive effects on the thermal energy storage market outlook. The growing awareness towards harvesting thermal energy and storing it for later use has propelled thermal energy storage market. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives to support renewable energy-based power generation will also foster product demand.

There has been a rising trend of accepting renewable energy solutions like solar power. Industries are widely deploying the concentrated solar power (CSP) to generate thermal energy in the form of heat and steam to be used in various manufacturing processes. But as when thermal energy cannot be utilized instantly, it is required to be stored in a medium for later use. A material like molten salt consists of large-scale thermal energy storage capacity coupled with limited heat loss property.

Furthermore, its ability to provide super-heated steam for power generation is expected to stimulate product demand. The increasing range of thermal energy storage applications like district heating and cooling systems will impel thermal energy storage industry share over forecast period. In 2017, molten salt thermal energy storage market size reached over USD 9 billion.

The U.S. thermal energy storage market was valued over USD 6 billion in 2017. Regional inclinations towards the adoption of renewable based power generation coupled with the surge in fuel costs will stimulate industry size. In addition to this, the huge investments in the research & development programs will also accelerate industry trends.

In 2017, the country witnessed a sharp growth in the installation of energy storage system accounting to around 41.8-megawatt capacity. The same of kind of growth is very likely to be experienced throughout the forecast period, owing to the favorable conditions.

The rising environmental concerns due to combustion of the fossil fuels will force governments to apply stringent rules towards limiting the carbon emissions. Government initiatives to adopt sustainable technologies like renewable energy storage will stimulate the thermal energy storage market growth. Additionally, rising energy demand owing to urbanization will also foster storage technologies helping to create new materials and manufacturing techniques. The existence of off grid areas and the government focus towards provisioning cost effective energy solutions and uninterrupted power supply will invite more investments in the thermal energy storage industry landscape.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4 Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Storage Material

4.1 Thermal energy storage market share by storage material, 2017 & 2024

4.2 Water

4.2.1 Global market from water, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 Global market from water, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Molten salt

4.3.1 Global market from molten salt, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Global market from molten salt, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4 PCM

4.4.1 Global market from PCM, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2 Global market from PCM, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Global market from others, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2 Global market from others, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Technology

5.1 Thermal energy storage market share by technology, 2017 & 2024

5.2 Sensible heat

5.2.1 Global market from Sensible heat, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2 Global market from Sensible heat, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3 Latent heat

5.3.1 Global market from latent heat, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2 Global market from latent heat, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4 Thermochemical

5.4.1 Global market from thermochemical, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2 Global market from thermochemical, by region, 2013 – 2024

