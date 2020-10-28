Thermochromic Materials Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis By Leading Countries, Regions Forecast To 2020-2027

Global Thermochromic Materials Market By Type (Reversible, Irreversible), Material (Leuco Dyes, Liquid Crystals, Pigments, Others), Application (Food Quality Indicators, Paper, Paints & Pigments, Thermometers, Medical Devices, Others), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Printing & Coating, Medical, Textile, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global thermochromic materials market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.77% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demands from the food & beverages industry due to their effectiveness in identification of quality of food products, along with increased adoption for reversible materials from the various application sectors.

Market Definition: Global Thermochromic Materials Market

Thermochromic materials, commonly known as colour-changing materials are substances that transform their colour to indicate changes in temperature during various reactions, industrial uses, and various consumer uses. These materials help in appropriate identification of temperature also helping identify the changes during various processes.

Market Drivers:

Various benefits associated with the material such as enhanced appearance and better product identification amid growing demand for these characteristics; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of growth associated with smart packaging utilization of these materials will also augment this market growth

Growing uses associated with paints & pigments applications for these materials is expected to propel the market growth

Various research & development activities associated with the advancement of materials and their stability will also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Large financial costs associated with these materials as compared to conventional colorants; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of resistance against lights resulting in poor lightfastness characteristics also restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the lack of stability and complicated chemical formulation of these materials is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Global thermochromic materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermochromic materials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermochromic materials market are OliKrom; LCR Hallcrest LLC; Indestructible Paint Limited; Chromatic Technologies Inc.; MICI; New Prismatic Enterprise Co.; Gem’innov; SMAROL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.; Kolortek Co., Ltd; Hali Pigment co.,ltd.; FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd.; Good Life Innovations LTD; Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd.; QCR Solutions Corp; SFXC among others.

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries, kindly get in touch with us and our team will provide excellent assistance in customization of the report according to your requirements.

