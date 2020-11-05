These are the bans that can be imposed from Monday – Executive Digest

The decree of the new state of emergency related to the Covid-19 pandemic was approved by the government in the Council of Ministers this Thursday.

The decree regulating the measures that can be applied during the state of emergency was sent to the government today by the President of the Republic. He went to parliament, where it will be discussed and voted on in plenary next Friday at 4 p.m.

The following bans can be imposed over the next 15 days, starting on November 9, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. and ending on November 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Circulation restrictions, namely “to reduce the risk of contagion and to take measures to prevent and control the epidemic in the communities at greatest risk”; The competent authorities can, preferably by agreement, use the resources, means and facilities for health care integrated in the private, social and cooperative sectors with reasonable compensation. Mobilizing public administration staff to “conduct epidemiological investigations, follow up contacts and prosecute those who are actively monitored”; Imposition of a temperature measurement “with non-invasive means as well as the implementation of diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, namely for the purpose of access and durability, access and durability in the workplace or as a condition for access to public services or facilities; Educational institutions and commercial, cultural or sporting spaces with means of transport ”. The Armed Forces and Security Forces (PSP and GNR) may be asked to assist health authorities in “conducting epidemiological investigations, following up contacts and tracking down those who are actively monitored”.