These are the best paid jobs (and don’t require any higher education) – Executive Digest

Not all high-paying jobs require a college degree to be included in the curriculum. There are more technical jobs with good salaries and companies that focus more on skills and the ability to develop than on the level of education. According to e-konomista, the bet is increasingly going to professionals who can qualify internally.

Justification? There is a lack of talent with the necessary qualifications for certain areas, namely those that are considered to be professions of the future – such as programming or installing solar or wind turbines.

Considering the national average monthly remuneration (943 euros in 2019), the 24 high-paying jobs without higher education are presented on the same website:

Cruise crew (salary between 1,800 and 2,500 euros); Programmer (salary between € 1,800 and € 2,100); Specialist in the repair and installation of elevators (salary between 1,800 and 2,300 euros); Installer of solar and / or wind power plants (salary between € 1,800 and € 2,000); Machining and programming technician (salary between € 1,300 and € 1,800); Aviation maintenance technician (salary between € 1,500 and € 1,900); Laboratory analysis technician (salary between 1,300 and 1,800 euros); Audiovisual technician (salary between 1,300 and 1,500 euros); Multimedia technician (salary between 1,300 and 1,500 euros); Graphic designer (salary between 1,300 and 1,500 euros); Communication technician (salary between 1,300 and 1,500 euros); Marketing technician (salary between 1,300 and 1,500 euros); Optician (salary between € 1,300 and € 1,500); Mechatronics technician (salary between € 1,300 and € 1,500); Industrial maintenance technician (salary between 1,200 and 1,800 euros); Technician for industrial electronics (salary between 1,200 and 1,800 euros); Computer technician (salary between 1,200 and 1,800 euros); Welders and locksmiths (salary between 1,200 and 1,500 euros); Flight attendant (salary between 1,200 and 1,500 euros); Electrician (salary between 1,200 and 1,500 euros); Electrical installation technician (salary between € 1,200 and € 1,500); Civil engineer (salary between 1,200 and 1,500 euros); Administrative secretaries (salary between 1,000 and 1,200 euros); Accounting technician (salary between € 950 and € 1,100).