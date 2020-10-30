These diamonds are greener and… come from heaven – Executive Digest

After all, not all diamonds come from mines. Environmentalist Dale Vince invented a new type of carbon-based diamond from the atmosphere, which means gemstones are made from the air around us. They don’t fall from the sky just like rainwater, but they are more environmentally friendly to ensure diamond fans can continue their collections.

Sky Diamonds are made in Gloucestershire, England, and the process is relatively simple: a special mine is built that uses solar and wind energy to remove carbon from the atmosphere. This carbon is then converted into diamonds.

According to the BBC, it took more than five years to tweak the technique and ensure that the outcome of this process is physically and chemically identical to that of the traditional mining approach. Diamond formation takes a few weeks and is ultimately certified by the International Gemological Institute.

“The full list of ingredients came from heaven and is not only low or carbon free but also carbon negative,” said Dale Vince, also founder of Ecotricity and chairman of the Forest Green Rovers football club. In the same publication he cites that atmospheric carbon takes on a permanent form through diamonds.

“We no longer have to dig these huge holes in the ground – some of them are visible from space. We don’t have to do that to have diamonds, we can just make them from heaven, ”the environmentalist adds.

According to Dale Vincent, it is a 21st century technology “just what we need to do to fight the climate crisis”. In addition, we can maintain the lifestyle that we are already used to and that society wants to live on.