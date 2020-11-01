These escudo banknotes are worth more than three thousand euros. See if you have any – Executive Digest

It was January 1, 2002 when the euro came into circulation in Europe. However, many Portuguese still have coins and escudo banknotes.

According to the Banco de Portugal, there are 96 million euros in escudo banknotes that can still be exchanged in the treasuries of the Banco de Portugal, which are still in the hands of the citizens.

Some banknotes can be worth thousands of euros, depending on their age and other specifics.

The euro values ​​of coins and escudo banknotes are published annually in specialist journals.

Check the list below if you have any of the following:

$ 1,000.00 bill, 1929. It has a commercial value equal to € 6,000;

$ 1,000.00 bill, 1932. It has a commercial value equal to € 6,000;

$ 50 00 bill, 1925 (plate 2). It has a retail value of € 5,500;

$ 50.00 bill, 1922. It has a commercial value equal to € 4,500;

$ 10000 bill, 1920 (plate 2). It has a commercial value of € 4000;

$ 10000 bill, 1922. It has a commercial value equal to € 4,000;

$ 10000 bill, 1926. It has a commercial value equal to € 4,000;

$ 100.00 bill, 1927. It has a commercial value equal to € 4,000;

$ 10 00 bill, 1928. It has a commercial value equal to € 3,500;

$ 50.00 bill, 1927. It has a commercial value equal to € 3,000.