Thielemann: Corona will change tours in the long term

Bayreuth / Dresden / Freiburg (dpa) – According to conductor Christian Thielemann (61), the crown pandemic will have a long-term effect on tour activity. “The tours will be thinned out. Despite all the suffering of this epidemic, this is also what is fascinating about the current situation: we are forced to conform, we have no choice, “said the music director of the Bayreuth Festival and principal conductor of the Herder Korrespondenz Saxon State Orchestra Dresden, who is published in Freiburg (December edition).

“I also believe that this Corona story is a sign. Someone shows us a raised index finger and says, “If you continue like this, you’ll get a receipt for what you did,” “he said.” To me it seems like a kind of general penalty for traveling forever, wasting energy. “

This is also true for his profession in particular: “If I think only of my profession, tourism: when Wilhelm Furtwängler went on tour with the Berliner Philharmoniker in the 1930s, the trains left.” At that time everything was still “within a certain framework”.