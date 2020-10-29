Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market: Emerging Niche Segments And Regional Markets 2020 – 2026 | SSAB AB, ARCELORMITTAL S.A., voestalpine AG, AK Steel Corporation

The universal Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market report conveys in-depth market study and future prospects of the Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel industry. Furthermore, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2018, base year 2019, and estimate time of 2020 – 2026. The market study and analysis of this report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This credible Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers.

The global Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market analysis report includes company profiles of major players and brands. The analysis provides market trends, drivers, and market challenges information.

Summary of the Report

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 reaching a substantial market size by 2026. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors.

Global third generation advanced high-strength steel market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Key Players of the Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market

SSAB AB, ARCELORMITTAL S.A., voestalpine AG, AK Steel Corporation, POSCO, United States Steel, thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (NSSMC), Anyang Iron and Steel Group, , NANOSTEEL, KOBE STEEL, Benxi steel group, SAIL, China Shougang Group, NUCOR, Baosteel Co.,, JSW and Tata Steel.

Market Scope, Segments and Forecast of the Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market

The Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand of the product across different end-use areas. On the basis of product, geography and application the market is bi-furcated into different sub-segments as per the feasibility check and market estimation from 2019 to 2026 have been provided for these segments.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Geographical Coverage of Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Segmentation: Global Third Generation Advanced High-Strength Steel Market

Global third generation advanced high-strength steel market is segmented into five notable segments which are tensile strength, hot rolled product type, process, technology and applications.

On the basis of tensile strength, the market is segmented into 700 MPA–900 MPA (class 1), 900 MPA–1200 MPA (class 2), 1200 MPA–1600 MPA (class 3) and above 1600 MPA (class 3) In November 2015, voestalpine AG have acquired Wickeder Steel Company of around EUR 13 million so that the company can strengthen their product portfolio of hardened special steel strip for typical applications such as band saw blades for the food industry.

On the basis of hot rolled product type, the market is segmented into strip and quarto plate In April 2017, AK Steel Corporation launched a new product Nexmet 1000 and 1200 Advanced High Strength Steel which will specially use in automotive structural components. It will help the company to increase their customer base and satisfy their needs.

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into enhanced dual-phase (DP), modified trip, ultrafine bainite, quenching and partitioning (Q&P), lower MN TRIP/TWIP and higher MN trip In April 2019, JSW has planned to increase their production capacity to 18 million tonnes per annum from the current production of 12 million tonne per annum at its Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. This expansion will help the company to produce more products so as to meet demands of customers.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into thick monolithic technology, thin monolithic technology and surface technology In October 2018, SSAB AB did an investment of around SEK 1 billion in their business segment in Alabama so that they can expand their production for quenched and portioning steels and decrease the cost.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive body side outer panels, automotive body side (all other panels) and others In April 2018, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation installed a continuous hot-dip galvanizing line so that they can strengthen their production of ultra-high-tensile steel to meet the increasing demand of ultra-high-tensile steel sheets.



