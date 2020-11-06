This app helps you sort the garbage and send it for recycling – Executive Digest

Wasteapp is the name of a digital platform created by Quercus in collaboration with the Vodafone Portugal Foundation to help Portuguese people correctly separate the waste they generate at home and find the appropriate destination for the goods they want to dispose of.

The application responds to the destination of around 50 different types of waste and in this way the user can actively contribute to increasing the recycling rates in Portugal, which are currently around 38%.

Every Portuguese person produces an average of 1.32 kg of waste per day, which adds up to an annual production of 4.75 million tons of municipal waste, which we must give a target. Only 16.5% of the total waste produced in Portugal is sent to ecopoints.

The Wasteapp application is available in iOS and Android versions for smartphones, tablets and computers and can be downloaded free of charge from the AppStore and GooglePlay stores. In a simple and quick way and in the palm of your hand, the user can find the nearest place to deliver the garbage that he cannot put in the road ecopoints, e.g. B. his damaged equipment or other specific waste. Wasteapp will also help the Portuguese to properly separate waste at road ecopoints. Did you know, for example, that plastic straws and plastic cutlery cannot be placed in the yellow eco point?

«The launch of this new tool reflects Quercus’ efforts to improve recycling levels in Portugal by providing information and practical help to tackle what we believe translates into numbers that allegedly show a lack of interest and demotivation Recycling, ”says Carmen Lima, Waste Coordinator at Quercus. And he adds: “The Portuguese want to recycle, but they don’t know how to do it, as the result of the survey we conducted shows”. As Portugal is reviewing the Strategic Urban Waste Plan in Portugal, environmental awareness campaigns appear as one of the pillars for the years to come. Therefore, Wasteapp will certainly be a fundamental contribution to further sensitize and clarify the population. Users can play an active role in enriching Wasteapp’s content, suggesting the introduction of new household waste destinations or sharing updates for already available destinations directly from the application. Quercus, as the entity managing the application, offers reasonable continuity to any suggestions received.

You can access the web version of Wasteapp from the following link: https://www.wasteapp.pt