This weekend, “we’ve reached a level of containment that we haven’t seen since early May,” says data analyst – Executive Digest

Since the first phase of deflation in early May, when not so many Portuguese were at home and so few took trips away from home, the TSF has been pushing an analysis of statistical products and services (PSE).

There are several reasons for this: the increase in the number of infections, the warnings from the health authorities and last weekend the government-imposed order of the ban between municipalities show PSE, data analysis consultants, developed a technology to analyze mobility in order to understand the changes in behavior of the Portuguese during understand the pandemic.

Nuno Santos, data analysis specialist at PSE, tells TSF that the drop in travel over the past weekend was significant. “On both this Saturday and Sunday we reached levels of detention that we haven’t seen since the beginning of May,” he said.

Last Sunday, 57% of Portuguese in the PSE sample did not leave their home – 12 percentage points more than the previous Sunday.

In addition, the number of Portuguese people who moved away from home has dropped to less than half: 40% to 16% last Saturday and 31% to 11% on Sunday.