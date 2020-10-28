“This year’s Christmas will be different,” warns Covid-19, warns the President of the European Commission – Society

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that “this year’s Christmas will be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic” and “very” depends on how the European Union reacts to the increase in cases in ” . Coming weeks. ”

“I think this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas. Much depends on the behavior of each individual – at regional, national and European level – but also on how we will react in the coming weeks. But I think it will be be another Christmas. ” said Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference.

Von der Leyen’s statements thus correspond to those of the director of the monitoring department of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Bruno Ciancio, who said in an interview with Lusa that this year’s Christmas party “depends a lot” the measures that are now being taken by European countries.

“It won’t be a Christmas with trips around the world or with large gatherings, but it could still be a meaningful and peaceful Christmas if we lower the infection rates,” Bruno Ciancio said in an interview with Lusa.

The President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, also admitted in the middle of this month that due to the exponential increase in cases of Covid-19 in Europe, it may be necessary to “rethink Christmas as a family”.

At the press conference on Wednesday Von der Leyen further emphasized that “it will take some time” before a vaccine can be tested in a way that is considered “effective and safe” and that, as such, it is not a “miraculous event.” “can be viewed. “.

“The vaccine is not the miraculous event that will change everything from day to day. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it takes several steps before we can see the full light,” emphasized Von der Leyen.

The statements were made during the submission of a European Commission document containing a number of recommendations to Member States to “limit the spread of the coronavirus, save lives and strengthen the resilience of the internal market”.

Among the recommendations, the local government proposes the use of Covid-19 screening applications in all Member States, measures such as the purchase of rapid tests or a common framework for developing national vaccination strategies.

As regards the use of applications, the Commission’s aim is to link the national applications together through an interoperability system at European level, which was made available last week and which already involves Germany, Ireland and Italy. 18 more Member States, including Portugal, are expected to join the mechanism in November.

Regarding the use of rapid tests, the European Commission has announced that it will mobilize EUR 100 million of the emergency aid instrument to purchase these tests, which will then be available to all Member States upon presentation of a national test strategy to be carried out by mid-November.

The Commission also calls for the implementation of “effective vaccination strategies” that allow vaccines to be distributed “quickly,” as soon as they are available, and implemented with “maximum effectiveness” – and which should be established by a “platform for” monitoring [sua] Effectiveness “prepared by the European Commission.

A virtual meeting will take place on Thursday with all 27 heads of state and government to develop more coordination mechanisms to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the EU and to discuss the recommendations presented today.