Thousands of demonstrators against the new abortion law “invade” the Polish capital

Thousands of people protested this Friday in Warsaw, Poland, against the government’s controversial new anti-abortion law.

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, these were the largest demonstrations in the country since the fall of communism in 1989.

On the streets of the Polish capital, several people wore clothes with a red lightning bolt, which became the representative symbol of this demonstration. The demonstrators believe that the ruling party, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), is depriving the citizens of ever more freedoms that they gained after the end of communism.

The most recent has to do with the Constitutional Court’s ruling that abortion for serious fetal malformations was unconstitutional and that Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed on October 22nd. Until then, a legal abortion was only allowed in three situations: rape or incest, serious deformities of the fetus or danger to the mother’s life. Poland already had one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe.

Even during protests and in an immensely religious country, people showed anger towards the church.

Protesters believe the measure violates human rights and violates individual freedom. They also highlight the psychological trauma that can be of concern to the woman in the event a baby is born with severe deformities and dies directly in childbirth and the woman is forced to give birth if she does so legally. Abortion in these situations becomes illegal and women cannot get medical help.

The protests lasted all week. Police estimated that 430,000 people flooded the streets in 400 demonstrations across the country that Wednesday. At the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is still being accused of having made the decision to silence women at this point, as several restrictive measures were taken in Poland to combat the disease.

Andrzej Duda, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, meanwhile suggested that he would be available for a deal.