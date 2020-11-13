Threat Intelligence Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026

The Threat Intelligence Market Forecast Report provides details analysis of Threat Intelligence industry which will accelerate your business. Threat Intelligence market report covers the current state of business and the growth prospects of the worldwide Threat Intelligence Market. The Threat Intelligence market report lists the leading competitors and provides the Industry pitfall and challenges, Growth potential analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report thoroughly covers the Threat Intelligence market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an balanced and detailed analysis of the on-going Threat Intelligence trends, opportunities/high growth areas, Threat Intelligence market drivers which would help the investors to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Threat Intelligence Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Global Threat Intelligence Market valued approximately USD 7.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.42% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Threat Intelligence Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Threat intelligence, also known as cyber threat intelligence, is organized, analyzed and refined information about potential or current attacks that threaten an organization. The primary purpose of threat intelligence is helping organizations understand the risks of the most common and severe external threats, such as zero-day threats, advanced persistent threats and exploits. Threat intelligence includes in-depth information about specific threats to help an organization protect itself from the types of attacks that could do them the most damage. Rising adoption by SMEs, growing adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence stages and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, evolution of threat intelligence solutions and increasing demand for integrating security operations are expected to boost the growth of the threat intelligence market. Moreover, growing demand for integrity security operation with threat intelligence and threat intelligence sharing to counter advanced attacks are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the technological innovations, lack of skilled workforce and technical integrations are the factor that limiting the market growth of Threat Intelligence during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fireeye Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

Looking glass Cyber Solutions Inc.

MacAfee LLC

Optiv Security Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Webroot Inc.

The report Threat Intelligence market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Threat Intelligence market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Threat Intelligence Market report

Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape

Company market share

Threat Intelligence Market Competitive analysis of key market players

Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product portfolio

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope

Methodology

Initial data exploration

Threat Intelligence Market Statistical model and forecast

Industry insights and validation

Threat Intelligence Market Scope

Definition

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Threat Intelligence industry 360º synopsis – 2025

Threat Intelligence Business trends

Region trends

Chapter 5. Threat Intelligence industry Insights

Threat Intelligence Industry segmentation

Industry landscape 2025

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat Intelligence Market Growth potential analysis

