Threat Intelligence Market by Business Opportunity, Demand, Top Leading Companies, Development and Forecast 2025

The global threat intelligence market is expected to amass substantial returns from mobile-based solutions, due to the exponential rate at which cases of mobile cyberattacks & mobile frauds are growing. According to a 2018 report by ThreatMetrix, the first two quarters of 2018 witnessed the cases of mobile attacks across the globe reach the 150 million mark with attack rates growing 24% year-over-year. While the growing penetration of mobile devices has undoubtedly been a crucial factor in the rise of digital commerce, the trend has also proved to be extremely conducive for numerous malicious entities to carry out fraudulent activities.

Moreover, other growing trends such as Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) & Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) being adopted across a number of enterprises, while facilitating greater convenience, are creating more vulnerabilities in the organization networks. Fueled by these trends the global threat intelligence market share from mobile-based solutions will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% over 2019-2025.

The exponential growth graph depicted by the global threat intelligence market in the recent years can undoubtedly be credited to the massive surge in the number of connected endpoints. Presently, there are more than 3 billion end-users across the world that are connected to the Internet, while connected-devices are anticipated to surpass the 50 billion mark by year 2020. Having understood the dependency of these endpoints on the Internet to be able to interact with each other, cybercriminals have been exploiting the reliance to obtain an unauthorized access to the connected endpoint devices to undertake numerous malicious activities.

As the global healthcare sector goes through a digital transformation, wherein it is adopting new technologies to enhance the level of patient care & medical treatments while continuing to facilitate patients with life-critical services, the vulnerabilities that are being created or exposed by this transformation phase are being treated as opportunities by criminal & malicious entities for their own personal gain. According to the Center for Internet Security, these threats range anywhere between malwares, that are designed to compromise the privacy of the patients & the integrity of the systems, to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, that are designed to hamper a facility’s ability of providing proper patient care. While these issues plague other industrial & infrastructural sectors as well, the ramifications of a cyberattack on a healthcare facility go far beyond financial losses & privacy breaches.

According to the Southern Medical Association, as cyberattacks continue to proliferate, the global healthcare industry remains a primary target. In fact, 2017 witnessed the most successful data breaches in history, bringing legal consequences & detrimental financial losses to the victims and costing organizations more than $5 billion in accumulated financial losses & estimated total payouts. As healthcare organizations store a copious amount of information associated with their patients, cyberattacks, aiming to gain access to these data reserves, would be continuing to occur in the sector, generating significant opportunities for the threat intelligence market contenders. Indeed, the global threat intelligence market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13% over 2019-2025 from the healthcare industry.

As with other sectors, the world’s government institutions are also making their transition to the digital world, leaving their conventional pen & paper practices behind for higher operating efficiencies. This trend has provided cyber-criminals an ideal opportunity, wherein they target specific government institutions for their own financial or idealistic gains. One recent instance of this is the cyberattack that targeted the local government of Atlanta, USA. According to the American Bar Association, the entire city of Atlanta was trapped in a hostage situation, wherein the city’s digital infrastructure was taken over by a powerful ransomware.

The criminals disabled internet access, encrypted the files stored on the system and demanded an upfront Bitcoin payment in exchange for the decryption key that restored access to these files. According to federal authorities, the ransomware attack caused losses of more than $30 million and could cost taxpayers & the city more than $17 million to completely recover from the damages caused.

Attributing to these three determinants, it is unmistakably clear, that the global threat intelligence market would be witnessing tremendous growth in the years to come. The threat intelligence market size is slated to surpass the $13 billion renumeration mark by 2025.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Platform

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2. Unified Threat Management (UTM)

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.3. Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.4. Internet Access Management (IAM)

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.5. Incident forensics

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.6. Log management

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.7. Risk & compliance management

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.8. User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) Infrastructure protection

5.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3.2. Professional services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.3. Managed service

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.4. Subscription services

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.5. Training & consulting

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 6. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Format Type

6.1. Key trends, by format type

6.2. Internet-based solution

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. File-based solution

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Mobile-based solution

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Deployment Model

7.1. Key trends, by deployment model

7.2. On-premise

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. Cloud

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

