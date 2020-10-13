Three Angolan ministers infected with Covid-19 – Africa

After the internment of the President of the Constitutional Court, Manuel Aragão with Covid-19, and the suspicion of infection by Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho, Justice Minister Manuel Queiroz arrived at Clínica Girassol in Viana on Monday. With Covid-19, he showed up on social media. At the weekend, the second MPLA youth secretary, Ernesto André, was interned at Covid-19. The Minister of Commerce, Victor Fernandes, who is also infected with the new corona virus, is also in this clinic

It is recalled that the governor of Uíge province, Sérgio Luther Rescova, passed away in this health unit last Friday.