Three dead and 15 injured in attacks in Vienna – Welt

According to a new report from the Austrian authorities, three people died and 15 were injured in a series of automatic gun attacks in Vienna on Monday evening.

The final fatal victim is one of the hospitalized women who did not resist the severity of the injuries. The deaths included one of the attackers shot by the police. At least one second striker fled.

“As a result of this terrible crime (…) a second woman died as a result of her injuries,” said Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.