Three million receive a further part of the emergency aid

About 3 million people born in April who are not Bolsa Família beneficiaries will receive a new part of Emergency Aid this Friday (6). Approximately 2.9 million will receive a portion of R $ 300 while 700,000 workers will receive an amount of R $ 600.

:: Article | Perspectives for the labor market: unemployment and insecurities:

As in these months, the funds will be credited to a Caixa digital social savings account. The amount can initially be used to pay bills and purchases using the virtual card. Not until November 21st will workers be able to use the money for withdrawals and transfers.

The amount of R $ 600 will continue to be paid out to the registered beneficiaries after the program begins. The remaining emergency aid of R $ 300 will be paid to employees who have already received the five installments of 600 reais.

:: With more discouragement, underutilization and marginalization, unemployment breaks a new record ::

Borrowed time

Despite the uncertainty about how to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has already announced that the emergency aid payments will continue until December this year. At the same time, unemployment rates in Brazil have continued to break records in recent months, surpassing the historic ranks that began in 2012.

Employees can check the status of the benefit through the emergency aid request or the auxilio.caixa.gov.br website.

Edition: Daniel Lamir