TikTok cannot be banned – Executive Digest

As of November 12, TikTok was no longer allowed in the United States of America (US), but a federal judge in the state of Pennsylvania blocked Donald Trump’s decision. According to The Verge, the White House will not be able to ban the Chinese application or apply other restrictions that cause Americans to prevent its use.

“The small videos created and exchanged on TikTok are expressive and informative and correspond to films, works of art, photographs or news feeds that are expressly protected by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” explains the judge.

This is not the first time the Donald Trump administration’s orders have been blocked in court. The restrictions, which should have come into effect on September 27, have also been lifted, but in a different court case.

In this case, the complaint came from three influencers creating content for TikTok who were concerned about the possibility of losing their source of income. The judge gave them a reason because the videos posted on this platform are “informational materials”.

Keep in mind that TikTok is also suing the Donald Trump administration and the US Department of Commerce for attempting to break the app.