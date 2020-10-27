TikTok is getting into social e-commerce. Shopify Agreement Faces Competition – Executive Digest

A new agreement with the Shopify ecommerce platform allows TikTok users to make purchases while browsing the videos in the app. This brings the Chinese-owned app in line with media competitors like Facebook.

Canada-based Shopify is expanding its partner portfolio to include TikTok, which includes other social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, as well as Amazon, Google and Walmart.

The new alliance will be implemented in the United States this week and will be expanded to Europe and Southeast Asia next year.

About this partnership, TikTok’s vice president of global commercial solutions, Blake Chandlee, emphasized that it would enable them to “reach new audiences and increase sales.”

The bet in this segment is starting to bear fruit. Some brands on Instagram have been selling products from the Photos app since last year.

Satish Kanwar, director of Channels at Shopify, said TikTok was quickly becoming popular with retailers with large “influential” audiences.

Shopify has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this year’s ecommerce boom. Since mid-March, the proportion has almost tripled.

According to the Financial Times, forecasts indicate that Shopify will have quarterly revenue of more than $ 650 million on Thursday when it announces its latest earnings – a 67% increase over the third quarter last year.