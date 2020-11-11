Till Lindemann will play solo at Wacken in 2021

This year the Wacken hard rock and metal festival had to be canceled due to the crown. But it should start again in 2021. Till Lindemann also wants to go on stage, without his band.

Wacken (AP) – Rammstein singer Till Lindemann wants to play at the internationally acclaimed Wacken Open Air (W: O: A) next summer. This will be Lindemann’s first ever solo festival, announced Wednesday by the organizers.

Lindemann had already played with Rammstein at the festival in the small town of Schleswig-Holstein in 2013.

In addition to Clawfinger and Varang Nord, as well as a band that is still kept a secret, Lindemann will perform on one of the two main stages on Wednesday 28th July, an additional day. In the past, the main stages were only used on the Thursday of the festival.

In 2020 the festival had to be canceled due to the crown pandemic. It should take place again at the end of July 2021 and, according to the organizers, it is already sold out. Over 90% of visitors who had a ticket for this year exchanged it for a card for 2021.

The additional day costs more. All previous ticket holders can order tickets for 66.66 euros. They are not available for sale over the counter. “We have been talking to the responsible authorities for years about the possibility of opening the field before Thursday, also because our fans have asked us about it several times,” said Wacken co-founder Thomas Jensen.