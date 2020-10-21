Time-Sensitive Networking Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Time-Sensitive Networking Market is increasing demand for industrial automation solutions and the need for communication networks are likely to boost the adoption. For example, smart manufacturing plants are connected via various components like sensors and controllers over a converged network. These connected components send data to the remote monitoring system by multi-access edge computing and radio access networks.

The time-sensitive networking (TSN) technology aids in routing increased traffic which is caused because of data transmission by a converged network. They give protocol layers and high bandwidths in comparison to standard Ethernet switches in the network infrastructure. Although, time-sensitive networking takes more time to refresh the switches, resulting in high maintenance costs and enhancing the total cost of ownership for enterprises.

Notably, Siemens, Microsemi Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Broadcom Limited are some of the key players operating in the time-sensitive networking market. Meanwhile, a reports., estimates that the time-sensitive networking market is expected to surpass a valuation of $1 billion by 2026.

The professional service segment is anticipated to surpass nearly $200 million by 2026. Enterprises having specialized expertise in time-sensitive networking technology are offering services to solve customer’s network issues in maintenance and deployment. Organizations operating in the industry are concentrating on offering TSN solutions.

Citing an incidence, Microsemi, a renowned system and semiconductor solution provider, in May 2018 launched various services packages like SMBStaX, Carrier Ethernet, and ISTaX. These services are focused on applications such as enterprise, industrial, and carrier.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Time-Sensitive Networking Market. They are as follows:

Analog Devices, Inc., Belden, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Siemens AG, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and Xilinx, Inc.

The time-sensitive networking market of Europe is expected to grow at a rate of over 35% over the estimated time period. The adoption of controllers & processors and managed services throughout companies that are functioning in the regional automotive vertical will support product adoption. Moreover, consistent advancements to enhance vehicle communication capabilities are likely to increase investments in the automotive sector of Europe.

Enterprises operating in the industry are launching new solutions to advance time-sensitive networking technology as well as develop their product portfolio. Citing an incidence, Analog Devices, Inc. in November 2018 unveiled industrial automation solutions for factory infrastructure.

