“Timeframe”: Indigenous peoples question interest

October 28, 2020 could go down in the history of the struggle for the delimitation of the indigenous areas in Brazil. The verdict on the so-called “time frame” was awaited with anticipation by indigenous peoples and rural residents, but was postponed again in a decision published last Thursday (22) before the Supreme Federal Court of Justice (STF). The same thing happened on August 10th.

Although there is no new date for a ruling, organizations following the issue are questioning the reasons for the withdrawal from the agenda by Minister Luiz Fux, President of the Court.

The advisor to the Supreme Court said the postponement was not due to a request for comment on the process, but rather to the accumulation of guidelines.

What is at stake?

The STF is faced with an extraordinary appeal of 1,017,365 relating to an application by the Santa Catarina State Environmental Foundation (Farma) against the National Indian Foundation (Funai) and the indigenous people of the Xokleng people. The decision relates to the indigenous land of Ibirama-Laklanõ, an area that has been claimed and already designated as part of its traditional territory.

The appeal had the general impact recognized by the plenary of the Supreme Court in February 2019. In other words, what is assessed in this case applies to all others that concern the delimitation of indigenous areas.

There are two controversial theses. The first, based on the “indigenato theory”, recognizes the territorial law of the indigenous peoples as original under the provisions of the federal constitution. The second, supported by rural residents, proposes a reinterpretation of the constitutional text based on the so-called “time frame”.

In the latter case, tribal peoples would only have the right to demarcate territories that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date the Constitution was promulgated, or that were at that time in a proven physical or legal dispute.

ask

Dinaman Tuxá, Executive Coordinator of Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), criticized Fux’s decision to remove the judgment from the STF’s agenda, saying that the lack of justification leaves room for speculation.

“They are dealing with life, they are not dealing with machines, with cattle,” he emphasizes. “There is a great mobilization of the opposing party, which is interested in exploring indigenous areas and has a very large lobby. They are big companies, it is agribusiness that has reacted very intensively to the legislature and also to the judiciary.”

The assessment of the “time frame” is seen as critical to the survival of the indigenous peoples of Brazil / EBC

The general effect appeal was not due to return to the Supreme Court agenda until after Kassio Nunes’ inauguration on November 5. The new minister will replace Celso de Mello, the court’s oldest judge who is about to retire.

The Apib coordinator recalls that Nunes was appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who is known for recurring attacks on indigenous peoples.

“As we understand it, there is a connection [do adiamento] with the expectation of this new minister, who is in line with the current president, “he adds.” Celso [de Mello]On the other hand, he has had a certain dialogue with us, understands the importance of the agenda, is a constitutionalist and tries to strengthen our democracy. “

The Agrarian Parliamentary Front (FPA) endorsed the appointment of Kassio Nunes to the Supreme Court in a note published on October 21, which literally quoted the timetable ruling.

Juliana Batista, a lawyer at Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), explains that the withdrawal of cases from the STF agenda is not uncommon and that it is up to the STF President to decide when the trial will take place.

“It would be good if there was a justification for why, when there is an expectation to go back to business,” he says.

“We understand that this will have to be voted on soon as it is an important issue to create legal certainty for the interpretation of Article 231 of the Constitution and to have a final word from the Supreme Court on the matter. Misinterpretation can lead to maneuvers that run counter to indigenous rights. ” , he clarifies.

The Code of Civil Procedure provides that cases with general implications take precedence and should be assessed within one year. “In the case of the timeframe, the agenda has been waiting more than a year and a half,” says Batista.

As long as the complaint is not rejected

In July 2017, ex-President Michel Temer (MDB) signed a statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (AGU), in which all executive bodies were forced to apply the time frame and to prohibit the revision of the already demarcated land borders. This year Apib started the campaign “Our story does not begin in the year 88”, contrary to the argument defended by AGU, Temer and FPA.

Since Temer’s signature, the timeline thesis has made it impossible to delineate at least 27 indigenous countries whose trials have been brought back to Funai by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Another 310 indigenous countries are currently being demarcated.

In May 2020, STF Minister Edson Fachin set the effects of the AGU’s opinion and all lawsuits for the withdrawal or lifting of indigenous land demarcation processes for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic or until the final judgment of the extraordinary appeal No. 1.017.365.

The Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Association (CNA) and several indigenous organizations participated in the process as amicus curiae (in Portuguese, “friend of the court”). That is, it was heard by the ministers of the STF in support of decision-making.

CNA legal advisor Rodrigo Kaufman defended AGU’s opinion and time frame thesis on May 22nd. Contrary to the suspension decided by Fachin, the federal government, which brings together rural heads of state and government from all over the country, signaled that it considered a final position of the Supreme Court to be urgent in order to avoid “legal uncertainty” and the “fire of conflicts in the rural sector” . Oral support took place prior to Bolsonaro’s appointment of Nunes.

“I think this is a step,” says Dinaman Tuxá of the fact that the CNA has not taken a public position to defend the postponement of the vote.

“You see this new minister [Kassio Nunes] as an ally in understanding the agribusiness agenda. The FPA endorsement was not in vain. Kassio has not yet positioned itself in the timeframe but has already made decisions against the indigenous agenda, which is causing fears. “

Brasil de Fato contacted the CNA to understand how the organization responded to the postponement of the Supreme Court trial, but there was no response.

