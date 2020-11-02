Tips for Investigating the Deceased’s Property – Executive Digest

The law guarantees the transfer of assets to the spouse, descendants and descendants. If there are no close relatives, a successor is expected up to the 4th degree of the collateral line (“right” cousin). For this reason, many Portuguese do not make a will. The will reveals various aspects such as the heirs, the estate of the deceased, and the provisions regarding the remains. We’ll go through the steps to follow to find out if you’ve been considered and to get your part without any issues.

Start by finding the will

To find out if it is a will, request the certificate of existence of a will online. Information can be disclosed to anyone without authentication after the death of the tester. In order for the certificate to be issued, it is necessary to include the largest number of elements relating to the person who made the will, such as: B. Name, date of birth, place of birth and / or affiliation. The date and place of death must also be provided and, if you know, the Portuguese registry office where the death was registered, along with the specific number and year. The online request for a certificate of the existence of a will costs 25 euros.

Alternatively, you can place your order via the central registry office in Lisbon (213 817 600 or registos.centrais@irn.mj.pt). This service is responsible for the organization and maintenance of the general directory of wills and provides information on the date and notary on which they were created.

You must enclose the death certificate of the testator when the application is served. You can apply for this at a registry office. Registry offices can act as intermediaries at the central registry office, and applications, declarations and documents for the instruction of actions and processes of that registry office can be submitted to any registry office.

In life, only the person himself or an agent with special powers has access to the will.

Identify the deceased’s insurance and investments

The beneficiaries of life insurance, personal accidents or capitalization are those specified in the policy. Addresses are not always available, so insurers may not be able to inform interested parties. If you suspect insurance is in your favor, contact the insurance and pension fund regulator.

Financial assets can also be used in a targeted manner. If you have any questions about bank accounts and products, contact Banco de Portugal. On the website of this institution, in the “Database of accounts” section, you can reach the bank superintendent’s page, which is intended to help beneficiaries of inheritance to find financial assets. The location request is free, but it can only be requested from the head of the couple, that is, the person in charge of managing the inheritance. The consultation can be done in person on the Internet at any public service of the Banco de Portugal or by sending a specific form by post, which is also available on the supervisor’s page.

If the question is related to savings or treasury certificates, the solution is to ask the IGCP (Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency). The heirs must ask the IGCP for a declaration of value at the time of death not only to prevent the prescription but also because the amounts must be reported to the tax authorities, even if the beneficiaries are exempt.

When the deceased invests in stocks and bonds through a broker, the task can be more difficult. If you do not know the broker, you can try to obtain information from the Securities Market Commission or financial institutions that the deceased worked with to determine if you have any securities in your custody. Bank statements can help.

How to transfer the assets to the heirs

In order for the assets to be divided or passed on to the heirs, you need some documents: death certificate and qualification of the heirs. You must submit them together to the institution that holds the financial assets. In addition to these two documents, the heirs must prove that the stamp duty associated with the transfer of these deposits has been paid or that, in the event of an exemption from this tax, the obligation to declare the transfer with the financial service provider has been fulfilled. competently. In the absence of an heir, everyone has to wait for sharing. For securities (e.g. stocks and bonds) a certificate from the Securities Market Commission must also be obtained, which is to be delivered to Finance. Shares listed on the stock exchange and bearer bonds are posted to the heirs ‘account and then to the heirs’ account with the issuer or financial intermediary.

The amounts on term or current account can be transferred to deposits of the heirs. Qualification document is required. The same applies to the capital taken out in the insurance, which must be repaid and allocated to the beneficiaries.

To transfer savings bonds and other public debt, heirs must file an application with the Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency. Compliance with Deadlines: Series A and B prescribe 5 years after death if they occurred before May 4, 1997 or 10 years after that date. Series C expires in 10 years.