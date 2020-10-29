Titanium Dioxide Market: Study Top Key Players, Growth Analysis And Forecasts To 2020 – 2026 | Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Titanium Dioxide Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Titanium Dioxide Market research report is the perfect solution.

Summary of the Report

Global titanium dioxide market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 31.2 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in construction industry, increase in per capita consumption of pigments and rising demand for lightweight vehicles in automobile industry.

Major Key Players of the Titanium Dioxide Market

Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Evonik Industries AG, Cinkarna Celje D.D. (CICJ.LJ), Cristal, Lomon Billions, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Grupa Azoty, Precheza as, Argex Titanium Apollo Colors Inc and others.

Market Definition: Global Titanium Dioxide Market

Titanium dioxide is made either from sulfuric acid or chloride process, which is also referred as sulfate process. The raw materials used for the manufacturing of titanium dioxide are rutile and ilmenite. It is sold in the form of white crystalline powder. There is a growing demand for titanium dioxide in ink activity, cosmetics, plastics, pulp & paper, paints & coatings, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for lightweight vehicles in automobile industry; this factor is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Increase in per capita consumption of pigments, will help in the growth of market

Increased usage of titanium dioxide in the construction; this factor will also help the market to grow in near future

Increased usage of titanium dioxide by its end-users will also help the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the prices of raw materials will hamper the growth of the market in near future

Stringent environmental regulations due to its hazardous nature will also restraint the market in the forecast period

Geographical Coverage of Titanium Dioxide Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Titanium Dioxide Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Titanium Dioxide Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Titanium Dioxide Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Titanium Dioxide Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Titanium Dioxide Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Titanium Dioxide Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Titanium Dioxide Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

