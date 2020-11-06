Tito Paris: “Seeing the audience again is delicious, puts you in a good mood” – culture

The Cape Verdean musician Tito Paris was in the Espelho d’Água room for a concert in the Som Sabor project. “The return to the stage is fantastic, and the reunion with the audience is delicious and makes a big cheer,” says the singer, who was received in a crowded room at a reasonable distance. In addition to the songs from his latest album, Mimé Bo, Tito Paris played some older ones. “Because people like it too,” adds the singer, “let’s get a little swing, a different scale, a little jazz, a fusion.”

Tito Paris came to Lisbon in 1982 because Bana, the ‘Rei da Morna’, needed another person in his disco with live music. “Master Luis Morais chose me, whom I thank, and also Bana. I came to join the group Voz de Cabo Verde. I met the great master Paulino Vieira, Leonel Almeida, Bebeto and many other people who have encourages me to be Tito Paris today. My artistic life is fine, I stop more in Lisbon, Mindelo and Cape Verde as a whole. At this moment, given the special situation we are experiencing, I have been in Lisbon since March “, says the singer, who hopes to return to his country soon to visit and play with his old friends and colleagues, make more music and produce new compositions.