Today at 11:05 a.m., the ‘Terra Treme’. Do you know what to do?

The National Civil Protection Authority (ANPC) is conducting the national earthquake risk awareness exercise “A Terra Treme” this Friday and is asking the population to perform the three self-protection gestures at 11:05 am: download, protect and wait.

The exercise “A Terra Treme” is organized every year by ANPC in cooperation with the General Directorate Education (DGE) and the General Directorate School Facilities (DGEstE) and is intended to enable citizens to act in the event of an earthquake.

In a statement, ANPC explains that the purpose of the exercise is to know what to do “before, during, and after” an earthquake, namely, to know what preventive measures and self-protection behavior to take.

The action lasts one minute and all citizens have to perform the three self-protection gestures individually or together in families, schools, companies, public and private organizations at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday: download, protect and wait. According to civil protection, these three gestures are internationally recognized as the most appropriate response by citizens to protect themselves in the event of an earthquake.

Across the country, the ANPC District Relief Operations Commands (CDOS) will work with local communities, firefighters, community disaster control services, disaster control officers and schools to promote risk awareness raising, seismic and self-protection measures, as well as streamlining the exercise.

The locations where the exercise will take place can be found on the initiative’s official website, which also has other information about the exercise.