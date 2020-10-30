Toll prices on highways are expected to continue in 2021 – Executive Digest

Toll prices on highways are expected to remain stable through 2021, confirming October’s estimate of -0.18% annual inflation excluding housing, released today by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The formula that determines the way in which the increase in toll prices is calculated each year is provided in Legislative Decree 294/97 and states that the change to be applied each year is based on the annual rate of inflation excluding housing on the continent, last month, for which data is available before November 15, sets the deadline for concessionaires to submit their price proposals to the government for the following year.

In the rapid estimate of the index of consumer prices (CPI) released today, INE projects annual inflation excluding residential property on the continent would have been -0.18% in October, which should stabilize toll prices next year.

The stabilization of toll prices in 2020 and 2021 follows four consecutive years of increase: in 2019, motorway tolls increased by 0.98% after 1.42% in 2018 from 0.84% ​​in 2017 and 0.62% in the year 2016.

However, since the current legislation also prescribes that the update of the tolls must be done in several values ​​of five cents and the price changes must be calculated in each of the subsections of the motorways, at least in 2016 on the large most sections and in the lower vehicle classes not the minimum update value despite the rise in inflation, with prices remaining.

The final data on the IPC for the month of October, on the basis of which the concessionaires must submit their price proposals to the government, will be published on November 11th.