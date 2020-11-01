Tom Veiga, the actor who brought to life the parrot “Louro José” from TV Globo – World, died

Rede Globo de Televisão announced the death of Tom Veiga, the actor who played the popular parrot “Louro José” from the “Mais Você” program presented by Ana Maria Braga on this Brazilian broadcaster, late on Sunday afternoon, November 1st . Tom created this character more than 20 years ago and gave him so much life and charisma that the parrot became a phenomenon of popularity across Brazil.

The actor was found dead in the house he lived in, near Barra da TTijuca, west of the city of Rio de Janeiro. When reporting the death, Tv Globo did not state the causes of death.

Tom Veiga had heart problems but it was not disclosed whether this was the cause of death. In 2017 he had already undergone catheterization after a heart problem.

“Louro José” is extremely cheerful, amusing and talkative and has developed over the course of time from a mere supporting character to a major star of the program alongside Ana Maria Braga. The anecdotes and amusing comments, his unforgettable laugh and fanaticism for his heart club Corinthians from São Paulo made “Louro José” popular with millions of viewers and knew the actor behind the character Tom Veiga, admired his work, and respected and praised his character and compassion .